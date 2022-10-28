Former LSU Star Asked If Tigers Can Upset Alabama

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 07: LSU Tigers football helmet during the SEC Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers on December 07, 2019, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Alabama and LSU will both be on bye this weekend as they gear up for next weekend's rivalry matchup.

On November 5, the No. 6 Crimson Tide will travel to Death Valley for a marquee contest against the No. 18 Tigers.

Former LSU star and current ESPN analyst Marcus Spears shared his thoughts on the upcoming matchup during his Big Swagu webcast on Friday.

“I don’t see it happening to be honest with you, college football is nuts though,” Spears said of LSU's chances. “2019 was the one time in a minute that [LSU] walked in and I said the level of talent on this team is equal and in some areas it’s better.

“We haven’t been as good. We haven’t had the talent that they’ve had. We haven’t had the consistency at quarterback they’ve had. Our lines of scrimmage have not been good enough to sustain four-quarter games.”

Spears was of course referencing the thrilling 2019 matchup between LSU and Alabama. In that game, Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson and Clyde Edwards-Helaire took down Tua Tagovailoa, Najee Harris and DeVonta Smith in a star-studded matchup.

That was the Tigers' only win over Alabama since 2011.

“I’m not going into this game saying LSU has no chance,” Spears continued. “These dudes are playing well and the believability that they have that they can play with anybody…that has a lot to do with college football.”

Alabama is certainly more vulnerable than usual this year. The Crimson Tide already have one loss on the year, falling to Tennessee earlier in the season.