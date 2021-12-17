Former LSU Starting QB Max Johnson Announces Transfer Destination

Former LSU quarterback Max Johnson has announced his much-anticipated transfer decision.

Following his entrance into the NCAA transfer portal after the hire of former Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly, Johnson has chosen to take his talents to College Station.

On Friday morning, the sophomore signal caller took to Twitter to announce his commitment to the Texas A&M Aggies.

This news shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise for college football fans.

Earlier this week, Max’s younger brother, Jake Johnson, committed to play for Jimbo Fisher’s program. The No. 1 tight end recruit in the nation decommitted from LSU the same day Max entered the transfer portal earlier this month.

With his transfer decision, Johnson joins a class of elite incoming talent in 2022. After yesterday’s National Signing Day, Texas A&M boasts four five-star recruits and 19 four-stars — making up the No. 1 recruiting class in the country, per 247 Sports.

Through his first season as a full-time starter last year, Johnson logged 2,814 yards, 27 touchdowns and six interceptions on a 60.3 completion percentage.

The Tigers’ former starting quarterback, Myles Brennan, also entered the transfer portal earlier this year. But on Thursday, Brian Kelly convinced him to make his way back to Baton Rouge.

Max Johnson and the Aggies will take on his former LSU team in the final game of the 2022 season.