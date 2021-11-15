The Spun

Former Miami Football Players Reportedly Plan Major Event

Miami football helmets held up by Hurricanes players.7 Oct 2000: Players of the Miami Hurricanes hold up their helmets during the game against the Florida State Seminoles at the Orange Bowl in Miami, Florida. The Hurricanes defeated the Seminoles 27-24.Mandatory Credit: Eliot J. Schechter /Allsport

The Miami Hurricanes have one of the most storied and unique programs in college football history.

The 2001 Canes are still regarded as maybe the greatest team to ever touch the field. But, 2001 was a long time ago. And Miami has struggled to recapture what made the university great to begin with.

On Monday, Fox Sports Radio’s Andy Slater announced that former Hurricanes players will host a roundtable discussion about the current state of Miami’s football program.

“Former University of Miami players will be holding a roundtable on Thursday to talk about current state of the Hurricanes football program,” Slater tweeted.

“The 3.5-hour event is private, but a video of the discussion is scheduled to be released next week, I’m told.”

It’s hard to believe how long its been since “The U” was on top of the football world. Since 2003, Miami has only had one 10-win season.

From 2000-2003, the Canes had a 46-4 win/loss record and dominated the college football landscape. Players like Ed Reed, Sean Taylor, Andre Johnson, Reggie Wayne, and others went on to dominate at the next level.

Nowadays, Miami is struggling to stay .500.

It’ll be interesting to see what the former Hurricanes have to say at their state of “The U”-nion address. The school has a proud alumni that wants nothing more than to return to its former glory.

