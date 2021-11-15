Former Miami Football Players Reportedly Plan Major Event

The Miami Hurricanes have one of the most storied and unique programs in college football history.

The 2001 Canes are still regarded as maybe the greatest team to ever touch the field. But, 2001 was a long time ago. And Miami has struggled to recapture what made the university great to begin with.

On Monday, Fox Sports Radio’s Andy Slater announced that former Hurricanes players will host a roundtable discussion about the current state of Miami’s football program.

SLATER SCOOP: Former University of Miami players will be holding a roundtable on Thursday to talk about current state of the Hurricanes football program. The 3.5-hour event is private, but a video of the discussion is scheduled to be released next week, I’m told. — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) November 15, 2021

It’s hard to believe how long its been since “The U” was on top of the football world. Since 2003, Miami has only had one 10-win season.

More from the Florida State Seminoles' 31-28 win over the Miami Hurricanes. Fan cam – FSU vs. Miami: https://t.co/KwOtHh2r6q pic.twitter.com/HtvvIpLXx0 — Alicia Devine, Photojournalist (@alicia_c_devine) November 14, 2021

From 2000-2003, the Canes had a 46-4 win/loss record and dominated the college football landscape. Players like Ed Reed, Sean Taylor, Andre Johnson, Reggie Wayne, and others went on to dominate at the next level.

Nowadays, Miami is struggling to stay .500.

It’ll be interesting to see what the former Hurricanes have to say at their state of “The U”-nion address. The school has a proud alumni that wants nothing more than to return to its former glory.