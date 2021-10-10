Former Miami Football Star Reportedly Arrested Saturday

A former Miami Hurricanes football star and first round NFL Draft pick was reportedly arrested on Saturday.

According to Andy Slater, former Miami football star Mike Rumph was arrested on Saturday.

Rumph, 41, currently serves as the assistant recruiting director for the Hurricanes football program. He starred for The U in the early 2000s, before playing in the NFL from 2002-07.

“Miami Hurricanes’ Mike Rumph was arrested in South Florida on Saturday. Rumph was charged with a felony, driving with a suspended license for the third time. The former NFL first-round pick is currently the assistant director of recruiting for the Canes,” Slater reports.

“Rumph’s license was suspended for allegedly not completing a court-ordered driving-school class. Rumph, who has received 30 traffic tickets in South Florida since 2008, bonded out of jail for $750.”

More details: Rumph's license was suspended for allegedly not completing a court-ordered driving-school class. Rumph, who has received 30 traffic tickets in South Florida since 2008, bonded out of jail for $750. — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) October 10, 2021

Rumph, a Florida native, was a standout defensive back at Miami. He was a first-team All-Big East selection in 2000 and ’01. Rumph helped lead the Hurricanes to a national championship in his final season.

The former Hurricanes star was a first round pick by the San Francisco 49ers in 2002. He played for the 49ers until 2005 and later played for Washington and St. Louis.

Miami is 2-3 on the season. The Hurricanes are set to play at North Carolina next weekend.