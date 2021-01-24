Former Miami QB Ken Dorsey Linked To Another NFL Job

The success of Josh Allen and the Buffalo offense in 2020-21 has opened up plenty of opportunities for coaches on the Bills staff. Most recently, quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey has been targeted for a job promotion with another team.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Seattle Seahawks are reportedly interested in a few passing-minded coaches for their newly-opened offensive coordinator job. Dorsey’s name is near the top of the list.

Seattle Seahawks want to interview Bills' QB coach Ken Dorsey for their OC job, per sources. Seahawks also have been speaking to Rams' pass-game coordinator Shane Waldron and Saints' QB coach Joe Lombardi about their OC job. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 24, 2021

According to the report from Schefter, the Seahawks are also looking at Rams pass coordinator Shane Waldron and Saints quarterbacks coach Joe Lombardi. While these two have success in their own right, it’s hard to argue with what Dorsey has accomplished.

Dorsey has a wealth of experience at the QB coaching position. From 2013-17, the former Miami star coached the Panthers elite quarterback unit led by 2015 NFL MVP Cam Newton. Dorsey then took over as QB coach for Buffalo in 2019. In just his second year with the team, the Bills are hoping to earn a Super Bowl berth behind the play of MVP candidate quarterback Josh Allen.

Dorsey’s success reportedly brought some other OC interest as well. Before it was announced that the Lions would hire former Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn, Dorsey was a final candidate for the Detroit offensive coordinator job as well.

The QB coach will have another chance to prove his worth tonight when the Bills take on the Chiefs in the AFC Championship at 6:40 pm.m E.T.