Former Michigan Football Player Lands NFL Job Promotion

View of a Michigan Wolverines football helmet before their game against the Utah Utes.SALT LAKE CITY, UT - SEPTEMBER 3: View of a Michigan Wolverines football helmet before their game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium on September 3, 2015 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images)

In addition to hiring three assistant coaches, the Cincinnati Bengals promoted former Michigan Wolverines alum Jordan Kovacs to assistant linebackers coach.

The AFC champions announced the news Tuesday afternoon on Twitter.

Kovacs went from walk-on to captain as a linebacker at Michigan, where he recorded 334 tackles, seven sacks, and five interceptions. He played a pivotal role in the Wolverines’ Sugar Bowl victory in 2012, tallying a team-high 11 tackles in a 23-20 win over Virginia Tech.

The Miami Dolphins signed Kovacs as an undrafted free agent in 2013, While he never played a down for another NFL team, he bounced around practice squads for the Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, and Los Angeles Rams from 2014 to 2016.

Kovacs returned to Michigan as an assistant coach under Jim Harbaugh in 2017 before joining the Bengals’ staff in 2019. The 31-year-old spent the past three seasons as Cincinnati’s defensive quality control coach.

Kovacs could be a name to watch as he continues to climb the coaching ranks.

