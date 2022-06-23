Former Michigan Football Player Reportedly Murdered

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 04: A detail view of a Michigan Wolverines helmet is seen on an equipment cart during the Big Ten Championship Game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Michigan Wolverines on December 04, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium, in Indianapolis, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Former Michigan football player Richard Jekel was found dead at 69 years old due to an alleged murder that occurred earlier this month.

Grand Rapids police found Jekel dead in the backseat of a car driven by 26-year-old Devon Matthews while they arrested him on stalking charges, per WoodTV.com.

Matthews was out on bond for a prior aggravated stalking charge when he received another aggravated stalking complaint on June 6. Police found Matthews outside the stalking victims home armed with a gun.

When police went to arrest Matthews, they found Jekel dead in the back of his vehicle.

Police say the gun that Matthews "dumped" before his arrest matched the bullet wound found in Jekel.

Jekel's family say the car Matthews was driving belonged to Jekel, who was known to give out free rides around town.

The Jekel family fears this generosity is what could have led to his passing.

“There is no motive,” his daughter Melissa Jekel said on Wednesday, per WoodTV.com. “They haven’t been able to make any connection between my dad and Devon at all... It was just a random wrong place, wrong time. He was trying to get to his stalking victim.”

Jekel played football for the Wolverines in the 1970s, suiting up with legendary college football coach Les Miles making a trip to the Rose Bowl. Miles was reportedly the best man at Jekel's wedding.

Our thoughts are with the Jekel family through this difficult time.