Former Michigan Quarterback Announces Major Transfer Destination

After two lackluster years buried on the Michigan depth chart, one quarterback entered the transfer portal and came out with a potential conference champion for 2023.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, quarterback Alan Bowman announced that he is transferring to Oklahoma State. It will be his sixth year and final season in college football - and back in the conference where he began his college career.

"Can’t wait to get rolling ! Go Pokes," Bowman wrote.

Bowman spent his first three years of college at Texas Tech, leading the team in passing as a true freshman in 2018 before falling down the depth chart over the next two seasons. He transferred to Michigan in 2021 but threw only 11 passes in two seasons.

Alan Bowman picked a pretty solid landing spot though. Oklahoma State are heading into a bit of an unknown situation at quarterback now that Spencer Sanders is leaving.

He'll have a chance to compete with the likes of Garret Rangel and Gunnar Gundy for the starting job. And if he can regain the form that he had in his early days with the Red Raiders, he could have the Cowboys back in the Big 12 title discussion next season.

Will Bowman start for Oklahoma State in 2023?