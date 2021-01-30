Former Michigan RB Zach Charbonnet Announces Transfer Destination

Former Michigan running back Zach Charbonnet will be heading out west in 2021.

Earlier this month, Charbonnet made his decision to leave the Wolverines program known with his entrance into the NCAA transfer portal. On Saturday afternoon, the rising-star RB took to Twitter to announce his new destination.

A graphic featuring Charbonnet in an edited uniform indicated his transfer to UCLA.

His transfer to the Bruins is a trip back home.

Coming out of Oaks Christian High School in Westlake Village, CA (just 30 minutes outside of the UCLA campus), Charbonnet was the No. 4 running back in the 2019 recruiting class. Despite receiving offers from countless top programs (including UCLA), the 6-foot-2, 215 lbs running back committed to Michigan after his senior year.

Charbonnet’s first year with the Wolverines was astounding. In 2019, the talented young RB set a Michigan freshman record with 11 touchdowns. He also led the team in all other rushing categories, collecting a team-high 726 yards on 149 carries.

Strangely enough, his numbers took a sharp decline in 2020. Of course, Michigan’s season was thrown off by a late Big Ten start and multiple COVID-19 postponements — but Charbonnet’s lack of usage was still baffling.

The former Wolverines RB was only given 19 carries on the season — the fourth most on the team. Even with this lack of opportunity though, Charbonnet finished the year second in rushing with 124 yards (70 of which came on a single massive TD run).

With a decline in carries and an incoming 4-star running back recruit in Donovan Edwards on the way, it was clearly time for Charbonnet to get out of Ann Arbor.

While he may not have received the proper appreciation at Michigan, Charbonnet’s talents will certainly be welcomed at UCLA.

With leading rusher Demetric Felton graduating after last season, the Bruins were left with just one running back in Duke graduate transfer Brittain Brown. With this bounty of opportunity, Charbonnet will no doubt have an immediate workload in Los Angeles.