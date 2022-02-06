Former Michigan Star Believes Wolverines Are ‘In Trouble’

A former University of Michigan football standout believes the Wolverines are “in trouble” following today’s coaching news.

Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis is leaving the program to accept the same role at the University of Miami.

Former Wolverines star wide receiver Braylon Edwards is discouraged by the latest news.

“In comes the domino effect of selfishness and severe miscommunication. First the coaches leave next the players. (Michigan) is in trouble only 1 month in to the new year…..” he tweeted.

Gattis is a tough loss for Michigan, but the Wolverines should still be in good shape moving forward, as long as there are no big transfers.

Still, Michigan has had a lot of turnover for a program coming off a Big Ten championship and a College Football Playoff appearance.