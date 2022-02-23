Former Michigan Star Denard Robinson Joining Wolverines Staff

The Spun

Former Michigan quarterback Denard Robinson is joining the Wolverines’ staff as Assistant Director of Player Personnel, per multiple reports.

Robinson served as an offensive quality control coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020.

Robinson will return to Ann Arbor as one of the most decorated quarterbacks in program history. Through four seasons with the Wolverines, he logged 6,250 yards and 49 touchdowns, making him Michigan’s No. 5 all-time leading passer.

He also had a major impact in the run game, notching 4,495 yards and 42 touchdowns on the ground — making him the second leading rusher in program history (No. 1 QB).

Robinson joins a staff full of former Michigan talent, including all-time leading rusher Mike Hart (running backs coach), offensive lineman Grant Newsome (tight ends coach) and wideout Ron Bellamy (wide receivers coach).

Each of these assistants work under former Wolverines quarterback Jim Harbaugh.

