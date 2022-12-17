Former Michigan Star Will Make NFL Debut Today

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 04: A detail view of a Michigan Wolverines helmet is seen on an equipment cart during the Big Ten Championship Game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Michigan Wolverines on December 04, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium, in Indianapolis, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

It's been a long road for former Michigan Wolverines star David Ojabo. But according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the rookie linebacker is set to make his NFL debut Saturday vs. the Browns.

Coming out of UM, Ojabo was projected to be a first-round pick, but suffered a torn Achilles at his Pro Day. The Ravens picked him up in the second round with the idea that he could still provide great value down the line.

Now the All-American will suit up in purple and black for the very first time.

Fans were elated for the Michigan product upon hearing the news.

"Happy for him to finally get back to playing!" a member of Big Blue tweeted.

"I'm excited!" said Cowboys corner and Michigan alum Jourdan Lewis.

"Didn’t know having him for this season was a option I thought the plan was we draft him & have him get ready for next season," a Ravens fan replied.

"It's time!!!!"

Ojabo recorded 11 sacks in his junior season at Michigan. The Ravens Flock will be hoping they found their franchise's next great pass rusher.