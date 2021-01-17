Former Michigan Wide Receiver Reacts To Seeing Chad Henne

Chad Henne is in his 13th NFL season but first playoff game as the reliever to an injury Patrick Mahomes. But his awful interception against the Cleveland Browns has given one of his former college teammates some deja vu.

Taking to Twitter, former Michigan wide receiver Braylon Edwards gave a shoutout to his former quarterback. He joked that Henne’s interception was reminiscent of a famous throw Henne made at Michigan back in 2004.

“Chad thought it was UM vs MSU 04…. Love you Chad but I’m at home,” Edwards wrote.

Chad thought it was UM vs MSU 04….. love you Chad but I’m at home 🤣🤣🤣 — Braylon Edwards (@OfficialBraylon) January 17, 2021

Edwards is referring to this play from the 2004 Michigan-Michigan State game. With 3:00 remaining in the fourth quarter, Henne threw the ball up – seemingly into the range of a Spartans defender. But Edwards jumped up and came down with the ball, tying the game.

The Wolverines would win the game 45-37 in 3OT. They would finish the season as Big Ten co-champions and earned a spot in the Rose Bowl.

It’s pretty remarkable how similar the plays are. But in fairness, it’s been a while since Henne was in a spot as big as that one.

Fortunately for Henne, the Browns didn’t immediately make him and the Chiefs pay for his mistake. The Browns punted on the ensuing drive, keeping the Chiefs in the lead, 22-17.

Can Chad Henne overcome his mistake and lead the Chiefs to the AFC Championship Game?

