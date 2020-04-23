Former Minnesota Vikings Pro Bowler Died On Tuesday

A former state of Minnesota football great passed away on Tuesday.

Milt Sunde, who starred collegiately for the Golden Gophers before spending a decade-plus in the NFL with the Vikings, died earlier this week. He was 78 years old.

The former college football star was suffering from Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s. He was in hospice care at his home in Bloomington, Minnesota.

Sunde was a 20th round pick in the 1964 NFL Draft. He’s the lowest-drafted player to ever make the Vikings roster.

Former #Vikings Pro Bowl guard Milt Sunde dies at 78. He remains the lowest-drafted player ever to make the roster, going in the 20th round in 1964. That won't change since the last 20-round draft was in 1966 and it's now seven rounds. https://t.co/n8hvxjAY9H — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) April 22, 2020

Sunde was born in Minneapolis and starred on the offensive line at Minnesota. He then played in the NFL from 1964-74.

The former offensive guard made the Pro Bowl in 1966 and won an NFL championship in 1969.

“He was part of the foundation that helped shape the Minnesota Vikings and contributed significantly to the development of an NFL expansion team into a Super Bowl participant,” the Vikings said in a statement.

Rest in peace, Milt.