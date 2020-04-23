The Spun

Former Minnesota Vikings Pro Bowler Died On Tuesday

A former state of Minnesota football great passed away on Tuesday.

Milt Sunde, who starred collegiately for the Golden Gophers before spending a decade-plus in the NFL with the Vikings, died earlier this week. He was 78 years old.

The former college football star was suffering from Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s. He was in hospice care at his home in Bloomington, Minnesota.

Sunde was a 20th round pick in the 1964 NFL Draft. He’s the lowest-drafted player to ever make the Vikings roster.

Sunde was born in Minneapolis and starred on the offensive line at Minnesota. He then played in the NFL from 1964-74.

The former offensive guard made the Pro Bowl in 1966 and won an NFL championship in 1969.

“He was part of the foundation that helped shape the Minnesota Vikings and contributed significantly to the development of an NFL expansion team into a Super Bowl participant,” the Vikings said in a statement.

Rest in peace, Milt.

