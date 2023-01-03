Former Mississippi State Running Back Announces Major Transfer

STARKVILLE, MS - NOVEMBER 25: A Mississippi State Bulldogs helmet sits on an equipment locker during the college football game between the Ole' Miss Rebels and the Mississippi State Bulldogs on November 25, 2021, at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, MS. (Photo by Kevin Langley/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Former Mississippi State running back Dillon Johnson has announced his transfer portal decision.



After three seasons with the Bulldogs, Johnson will take his talents out west and suit up for the Washington Huskies.

"Let’s shock the World !!!! #PurpleReign," he wrote on Twitter.

Johnson finished his three-year Mississippi State career with 1,198 yards and 11 touchdowns. This past season, he finished as the Bulldogs' second-leading rusher with 448 yards and three scores.

The Huskies' star running back for the 2022 season, Wayne Taulapapa, has exhausted his collegiate eligibility — leaving the door open for Johnson in 2023. The rising senior will compete for running back snaps with Arizona State transfer Daniyel Ngata.

Washington finished its 2022 season with an 11-2 record and an Alamo Bowl win over Texas. Perhaps Johnson can help the program continue that success into 2023.