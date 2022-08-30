Former MLB All-Star Arrested After Crashing Into House

CINCINNATI, OH - MARCH 30: A general view during the national anthem prior to the Opening Day game between the Cincinnati Reds and Washington Nationals at Great American Ball Park on March 30, 2018 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Over the weekend a former Major League Baseball All-Star player found himself in trouble with the law.

Police arrested former Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tom Browning in Ohio over the weekend. According to multiple reports, Browning was operating a vehicle under the influence and reportedly crashed into a residential home.

Here's more on the accident, via FOX19:

According to the documents, Browning is charged with two counts of OVI, failure to stay in marked lanes and failure to control. The alleged offenses happened around 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 27.

Georgetown police said Browning drove his vehicle off the road, hit a light pole, then a tree, and eventually crashed into a house. The family at the home was outside, except for a child inside playing video games, when Browning hit the house, according to police.

Thankfully, no one living in the home was hurt by the accident.

Browning pitched the Cincinnati Reds lone perfect game in 1988. Just a few years later he made his first All-Star team and eventually made the team's Hall of Fame.