Former MLB All-Star Pitcher Collapses At Minor League Exhibition Game

A scary scene unfolded on Friday night as a former Major League Baseball pitcher collapsed at an exhibition game.

Bill Lee, a Boston Red Sox Hall of Famer, was taking part in an exhibition game for the Savannah Bananas. As he was warming up in the bullpen, the former All-Star pitcher collapsed.

Thankfully, the 75-year-old pitcher was able to walk off the field under his own power after being tended to by medical personnel.

"He was able to leave the stadium with medical attention and was taken to a local hospital," team president Jared Orton said in an email to The Associated Press.

Lee spent 14 seasons in the majors with Boston and Montreal. During the course of his career, Lee went 119-90. An All-Star in 1973, the left-hander helped pitch the Red Sox into the 1975 World Series.