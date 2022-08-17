Former MLB Manager Joe Girardi Lands A New Job

Longtime MLB manager Joe Girardi is on to the next chapter of his professional career.

The four-time World Series champion is dipping his toes into the sports media world, joining the Marquee Sports Network as a game analyst for the Chicago Cubs.

Girardi will join the Wrigley Field broadcast booth for this weekend's series against the Milwaukee Brewers. He'll also travel to Miami for next month's series against the Marlins.

“I’m excited to join Marquee and look forward to working alongside Boog, JD and Taylor this weekend at Wrigley Field,” Girardi said. “Growing up a Cubs fan and then having the chance to play for the team for a number of years, I’m honored to now have the opportunity to broadcast from the historic television broadcast booth.”

Girardi was drafted by the Cubs with a fifth-round pick in the 1986 MLB Draft. He played seven seasons as catcher in Chicago, one stint from 1989-92 and another from 2000-02.

In his post-playing career, the 2000 NL All-Star logged a 1,120-935 managerial record through 14 MLB seasons — logging stints with the Marlins, Yankees and Phillies.

“We’re pleased to welcome Joe Girardi to the Marquee Sports Network team,” Marquee Sports Network General Manager, Mike McCarthy said. “His insights as a long-time Cubs player and big league manager will be a valuable addition to the broadcasts. Welcome Joe!”

Girardi was fired by the Phillies in June after leading his team to a 22-29 start.

He'll take the booth alongside Jon Sciambi and Jim Deshaies for Friday afternoon's matchup against Milwaukee.