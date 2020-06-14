Former MLB Pitcher Has Brutally Honest Comment On Kyler Murray

Kyler Murray’s decision to stick with football over baseball is looking better by the day.

The Arizona Cardinals quarterback, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, was a first-round pick in the 2018 MLB Draft. The Oakland A’s selected Murray with the No. 9 overall pick. Murray signed a contract with the Athletics which included a $4.66 million signing bonus.

Murray, though, ultimately opted not to pursue a professional baseball career. He stayed at Oklahoma for the 2018 season, winning the Heisman Trophy, before declaring for the NFL Draft.

The quarterback had a promising rookie season in Arizona. The Cardinals are expected to make a leap toward playoff contention in 2020. Murray is seen by some as a dark horse MVP candidate.

Major League Baseball, meanwhile, is struggling to come to an agreement for the 2020 season. The fate of the 2020 season is now in the hands of commissioner Rob Manfred after MLB and the MLBPA could not come to an agreement.

Former Major League pitcher Brandon McCarthy had a brutally honest comment on Murray’s decision on Saturday night.

“I think Kyler Murray made the right decision,” he tweeted.

You can say that again.

Murray passed on a lot of money to stick with college football (and eventually the NFL) but it’s looking like he made the right decision.