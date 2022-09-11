Former MLB Pitcher Killed In Car Accident On Sunday
A heartbreaking story out of New York on Sunday.
Per the Associated Press: "Anthony Varvaro, a former Major League Baseball pitcher who retired in 2016 to become a police officer in the [NYC] area, was killed in a car accident Sunday morning on his way to work at the Sept. 11 memorial ceremony in Manhattan, according to police officials and his former teams."
The 37-year-old spent six years in the major leagues as a relief pitcher, suiting up for the Mariners, Braves and Red Sox.
A New Yorker through and through, Varvaro was born in Staten Island and played his college ball at St. John's where he was coached by former MLB All-Star Mike Hampton.
In a statement, Hampton expressed that he was “at a loss for words."
“Not only was he everything you could want out of a ball player, he was everything you could want in a person,” said Hampton. “My heart goes out to his family, friends, teammates and fellow officers.”
The Atlanta Braves also released a statement on Varvaro's passing. Saying:
We are deeply saddened on the passing of former Braves pitcher Anthony Varvaro. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and colleagues.