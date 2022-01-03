Former MLB Pitcher Reveals He Has A Terminal Illness

A former Major League Baseball pitcher has revealed that he’s been diagnosed with a terminal illness at 60.

Jim Corsi, a former MLB relief pitcher, has revealed that he’s been diagnosed with Stage IV liver cancer and colon cancer. His doctor has reportedly told him that he doesn’t have very long to live.

The former MLB pitcher spoke about his diagnosis in an interview with WBZ-TV Boston. Corsi, who was joined by his two daughters in the interview, was asked if he’s afraid of dying.

“No,” Corsi said. “I’m at peace. I know if I die, I’m going to a better place. That’s the No. 1 thing. I feel sorry for everybody that I’ll leave behind.”

Sports Final version In a very emotional interview, former Red Sox pitcher and Newton native Jim Corsi told WBZ-TV's Steve Burton he is dying of cancer and does not have long to live. https://t.co/BG6DZDJDFj — Joe Giza (@JoeGiza) January 3, 2022

Corsi was a 10-year Major League Baseball player. He pitched for the Athletics, Red Sox, Orioles, Marlins and Astros, playing from 1988-99.

Our thoughts are with Jim’s friends and family members during this difficult time.