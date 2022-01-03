The Spun

Former MLB Pitcher Reveals He Has A Terminal Illness

A general view of Fenway Park.BOSTON, MA - JULY 11: Fans watch Eduardo Rodriguez #52 of the Boston Red Sox pitch against the New York Yankees during the second inning at Fenway Park on July 11, 2015 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

A former Major League Baseball pitcher has revealed that he’s been diagnosed with a terminal illness at 60.

Jim Corsi, a former MLB relief pitcher, has revealed that he’s been diagnosed with Stage IV liver cancer and colon cancer. His doctor has reportedly told him that he doesn’t have very long to live.

The former MLB pitcher spoke about his diagnosis in an interview with WBZ-TV Boston. Corsi, who was joined by his two daughters in the interview, was asked if he’s afraid of dying.

“No,” Corsi said. “I’m at peace. I know if I die, I’m going to a better place. That’s the No. 1 thing. I feel sorry for everybody that I’ll leave behind.”

Corsi was a 10-year Major League Baseball player. He pitched for the Athletics, Red Sox, Orioles, Marlins and Astros, playing from 1988-99.

Our thoughts are with Jim’s friends and family members during this difficult time.

