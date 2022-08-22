Former MLB Star Kenny Lofton Is Reportedly Being Sued

CLEVELAND, OH - CIRCA 1994: Kenny Lofton #7 of the Cleveland Indians runs the bases during an Major League Baseball game circa 1994 at Jacobs Field in Cleveland, Ohio. Lofton played for the Indians from 1992-96, 1998-2001 and 2007. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images) Focus On Sport/Getty Images

Former Cleveland Guardians star Kenny Lofton is in some deep trouble.

According to TMZ Sports, Lofton is being sued by an ex-employee for allegedly sending pictures of his private parts.

TMZ obtained the lawsuit from Brandyn Toney, who was originally hired by Lofton back in 2021 when he founded and co-owned an investment firm.

There were issues only a few months into his hiring when Toney said a female employee told him that Lofton was sending pictures of his private area to different women.

Toney then made a complaint to HR (human resources) but was allegedly fired within a couple of hours of making it.

Lofton played in the MLB for just under two decades and finished his career with 130 home runs, 781 RBIs, 2,428 hits, 622 stolen bases, and 945 walks.

Stay tuned for more details on this developing story.