Former MLB Star Reveals He'd Hit Fernando Tatis Jr. 'Every Time'

SAN DIEGO, CA - AUGUST 9: Fernando Tatis Jr. #23 of the San Diego Padres hits a solo home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park on August 9, 2020 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

Jonathan Papelbon has some strong feelings about San Diego Padres star slugger Fernando Tatis Jr.

The former Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals closer joined WEEI’s “The Bradfo Sho” podcast on Sunday and didn't mince words when he was asked about Tatis Jr. getting suspended.

"This whole Tatis stuff, man, it almost enrages me,” Papelbon said via Audacy. “I worked my ass off so long and so hard and did it the right way. For me, to see something like that, it hurts me so bad."

"If I was pitching, every single time I face that dude I’m drilling him. I don’t care if I’m bringing in a run and losing the game.”

Tatis Jr. was suspended for 80 games on Friday night after he violated Major League Baseball’s performance-enhancing drug policy. He tested positive for Clostebol and will now have to sit out the rest of the season, including the playoffs.

He'll also be suspended for the first 32 games of the 2023 season.

Even though Papelbon says he would hit Tatis Jr. each time, that would likely only lead to more problems.