Former MLB Star Will Call Little League World Series For ESPN

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA - AUGUST 24: Team Asia-Pacific bats against the Great Lakes Team from Chicago, Illinois during the Little League World Series Championship game at Lamade Stadium on August 24, 2014 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Former MLB All-Star Todd Frazier is set to call the Little League World Series for ESPN.

The recently-retired infielder will make his broadcasting debut on Monday, calling a New England region tournament game in Bristol, Connecticut. He'll then take the booth as a TV analyst for ESPN’s coverage of Little League World Series in Williamsport.

As a 12-year-old shortstop prodigy, Frazier led his New Jersey little league team to a World Series championship in 1998. He went 4-for-4 with a leadoff home run in the title game against a team from Kashima, Japan. He also earned the win as a pitcher in this contest.

“Everything is coming full circle a little bit,” he said, per Bobby Nightengale of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “It’s something I’ve always wanted to do, especially for the Little League World Series since I’ve been a part of it. I know it and understand it really well. Kind of kickstart my second career here."

Frazier, now 36, will be honored in the Little League Hall of Excellence this summer.

“To get recognized in the Little League Hall of Fame, honestly, is a dream come true,” he said. “I never really expected anything out of baseball. I always just wanted to play hard.”

Frazier spent roughly a decade in the MLB, claiming two All-Star selections.