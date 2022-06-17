Former NASCAR Driver Involved In Deadly Car Accident

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 15: Clint Bowyer, driver of the #14 Rush/Mobil 1 Ford, stands in the garage area during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series 62nd Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 15, 2020 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Former NASCAR driver Clint Bowyer was involved in a deadly accident earlier this month near Osage Beach, Missouri.

According to a report from FOX 4, a 47-year-old woman was killed in the accident. A crash report from the Lake Ozark Police Department states Bowyer was driving westbound on U.S. 54. As he was approaching Missouri 242 he allegedly struck a woman walking on the ramp.

Immediately after the accident, Bowyer allegedly called 911 and helped first responders to the female victim. The woman, identified as Mary Jane Simmons, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Here's more from FOX 4:

Bowyer’s vehicle was reported to have sustained heavy front driver side damage and major damage to the windshield directly in front of the driver seat. The crash report states Bowyer showed zero signs of impairment and provided a roadside sample of .000 blood alcohol content. A crystalline substance was found where the female victim’s belongings were located and is believed to be methamphetamine, according to the report. She was believed to be under the influence of drugs, according to the crash report.

Clint Bowyer Racing released a statement to FOX4 Thursday night from Bowyer.

“Anyone that knows me, knows that family is everything to me. My thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of Ms. Simmons. This is a very difficult time for my family and I, please respect our privacy as we move forward.”

Boyer was noticeably absent from last Sunday’s broadcast at Sonoma Raceway in California. Fox Sports said Boyer was dealing with an unspecified “personal matter.”