Former National Champion Cheerleader Dies Unexpectedly At 30
The University of Louisville is mourning the tragic death of a former cheerleader who reportedly lost his life at 30.
Eric Ortiz, who cheered on the Cardinals and was a member of the GymTyme All Stars, was a 10-time national champion and two-time winner at worlds.
The All Stars released a statement on Ortiz's passing, describing the young man as a "sweet, amazing, and genuine person."
This Homecoming weekend turned out to be one none of us expected. One of our own beloved athletes, alumnae, and friends was called home.
Eric Ortiz was a force when he joined our program. He could stunt, tumble, jump, dance, and perform with some of the greatest athletes that have ever stepped a shoe onto a cheer floor. He was captivating as an athlete. He could do it all and that he did. He was a leader at practice and on the competition floor.
Eric was a sweet, amazing, and genuine person. There were always plenty of smiles, hugs, and reasons to laugh when he was near. His positivity was infectious with his teammates, program, and friends. He was a light that pushed whatever darkness and worry present- away.
By all accounts, Ortiz was a beloved member of so many successful cheer teams during his career.
He'll certainly be missed.