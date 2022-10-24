Former National Champion Cheerleader Dies Unexpectedly At 30

LOUISVILLE, KY - JANUARY 12: Cheerleader megaphones of Louisville Cardinals sit on the court during the game against the SMU Mustangs at KFC YUM! Center on January 12, 2014 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The University of Louisville is mourning the tragic death of a former cheerleader who reportedly lost his life at 30.

Eric Ortiz, who cheered on the Cardinals and was a member of the GymTyme All Stars, was a 10-time national champion and two-time winner at worlds.

The All Stars released a statement on Ortiz's passing, describing the young man as a "sweet, amazing, and genuine person."

This Homecoming weekend turned out to be one none of us expected. One of our own beloved athletes, alumnae, and friends was called home. Eric Ortiz was a force when he joined our program. He could stunt, tumble, jump, dance, and perform with some of the greatest athletes that have ever stepped a shoe onto a cheer floor. He was captivating as an athlete. He could do it all and that he did. He was a leader at practice and on the competition floor. Eric was a sweet, amazing, and genuine person. There were always plenty of smiles, hugs, and reasons to laugh when he was near. His positivity was infectious with his teammates, program, and friends. He was a light that pushed whatever darkness and worry present- away.

By all accounts, Ortiz was a beloved member of so many successful cheer teams during his career.

He'll certainly be missed.