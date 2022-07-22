Former Navy Star QB Has Reportedly Retired From NFL

Former Navy standout Malcolm Perry has reportedly retired from the NFL after three seasons in the league.

The New England Patriots placed the 25-year-old wide receiver on the reserved/retired list on Friday. He was a "longshot" to make the Pats' 2022 roster, per NFL insider Mike Reiss.

Perry was a star quarterback for the Midshipmen from 2016-19. In his senior season, he led Navy to an 11-2 record and Autozone Liberty Bowl victory behind 2,017 rushing yards and 21 rushing touchdowns. He also logged 1,084 passing yards and seven passing touchdowns in the program's run-first offense.

Perry currently holds second place on Navy's all-time rushing yards list with 4,354 career yards.

Perry was selected by the Miami Dolphins with a seventh-round pick in the 2020 draft. He was drafted as a wide receiver, departing from his former QB position. In his rookie season, he logged nine receptions for 92 yards and one touchdown.

Though the Dolphins hoped to re-sign him to the practice squad, Perry was claimed off waivers by the Patriots prior to the 2021 season. He didn't log any stats in New England before he was released in November.

He finished the 2021 season on the Saints' practice roster and signed a reserve/future contract with the Patriots earlier this offseason.