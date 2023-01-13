Former NBA All-Star Reportedly Lands Front Office Job

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 30: A general view of Philips Arena during the game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Oklahoma City Thunder on November 30, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Former All-Star swingman Kyle Korver continues to move up the front office ranks.

According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Hawks are finalizing a deal to make Korver their assistant general manager.

Korver spent several months as Atlanta's director of player affairs/development. Clearly, the Hawks were impressed with the job he has done.

Now that Korver has been promoted to assistant general manager, he'll work directly under general manager Landry Fields.

Fields played in the NBA from 2010-2015. He spent time on the Knicks and Raptors.

As a player, Korver had a really long and successful career. He played from 2003-2019, averaging 9.7 points per game on 42.9 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

Korver's best seasons took place in Atlanta. In 2014, he averaged 12.1 points per game and made nearly half of his 3-point attempts.

The Hawks are hopeful that Korver will have success in his new role.