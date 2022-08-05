Former NBA Guard Calls Steph Curry "One-Dimensional"

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 08: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors looks on in the second quarter against the Boston Celtics during Game Three of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 08, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Former NBA guard/current overseas hooper Mike James recently unveiled a scalding take on Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry.

James, who suited up on a two-way contract for the Brooklyn Nets this past season, said Curry's game is "one-dimensional."

“Steph, like how he plays and how he gets stuff off, it’s just kind of one-dimensional at times if that makes sense,” James said during a recent appearance on the Players Choice podcast.. “… He’s not the primary ball-handler a lot and for a point guard that kind of bothers me.”

When asked about playing one-on-one with some of the campers at his Curry Camp on Friday, the reigning Finals MVP took a shot at James.

“It’s all bad for them, all bad for them…even as one-dimensional as I am,” he said with a laugh. “I’m petty, though. I’m so petty.”

To be fair, James acknowledged that Curry has the ability to score off the dribble. He went on to call the Warriors point guard a "superstar" and said “nitpicking” is necessary when discussing the elite players in the NBA.

In addition to his elite shooting from behind the arc, Curry averaged 6.3 assists, 5.2 rebounds and nearly four two-point shot makes per game this past season.

