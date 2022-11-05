Former NBA Player Arrested After Allegedly Assaulting McDonald's Guard

Former NBA guard and UConn star Ben Gordon was reportedly arrested in Chicago early Friday morning after punching a McDonald's security guard in the face.

According to the Tribune, the 39-year-old is facing misdemeanor battery "charges causing bodily harm and battery making physical contact."

Police say Gordon was arrested at the scene after hitting and throwing a 29-year-old man to the ground and also shoving another 21-year-old man to the ground.

This is Gordon's second arrest in as many months after being charged with assault, resisting arrest, contempt and child endangerment in New York for allegedly punching his young son at LaGuardia Airport in October.

Gordon spent 11 seasons in the NBA after being selected third overall by the Bulls in the 2004 draft; spending time with Detroit, Charlotte and Orlando as well.

A natural scorer with incredible strength, Gordon was compared to Hall of Famer Joe Dumars coming out of Connecticut after a standout college career alongside big man Emeka Okafor.