Former NBA Player, Current CBB Coach Reportedly Fired

Portland University head basketball coach Terry Porter has reportedly been fired.

After nearly five years at the helm, Porter will part ways with the Pilots program. Former assistant Ben Johnson will serve as the interim head coach for the remainder of the season, per Stadium basketball analyst Jeff Goodman.

Portland has parted ways with head coach and former NBA player/coach Terry Porter, source told @Stadium. Ben Johnson is interim for rest of season. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) February 5, 2021

Based on Porters record with Portland, this decision was a long time coming.

Through his coaching tenure, the former NBA All Star collected a disappointing 43-103 overall record. Porter’s teams were unable to surpass double-digit win totals in both of his previous two seasons. That trend looked to be continuing this year as the Pilots currently sit with a 6-11 record.

Porter’s career as a player in Portland was far more successful.

After he was selected 24th overall in the 1985 NBA Draft, Porter spent ten seasons of his 17-year professional career with the Portland Trail Blazers. Serving as the Blazers’ star point guard, Porter averaged 14.9 points and seven assists per game. After earning two All-Star game appearances in a Portland uniform, the franchise has since retired the star PG’s No. 30 jersey.

Before taking on the college game, Porter tested the NBA coaching waters.

In addition to a few assistant jobs around the league, the former guard took head coaching gigs with Milwaukee and Phoenix in the mid 2000s. His success rate coaching at the professional level was fairly similar — collecting a 99-116 overall record through three seasons (2 with Bucks, 1 with Suns).

After now dropping nine games in a row, the Pilots will look to break their losing skid against Pepperdine on Saturday — this time, with a new head coach.