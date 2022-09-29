Former NBA Player Hints Ime Udoka News Is Actually Much Worse

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - JUNE 13: Head Coach Ime Udoka of the Boston Celtics looks on against the Golden State Warriors during Game Five of the 2022 NBA Finals on June 13, 2022 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images) Brian Babineau/Getty Images

NBA fans were mostly confused or outraged that Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka would be suspended for an entire year for what was soon revealed to be a result of an affair with a staffer.

But there have been a lot of reports and indicators that what Udoka did is more serious than simply getting into a relationship. Former NBA champion Matt Barnes recently posted a video to Instagram where he had some interesting things to say.

Barnes claimed that he heard some of the specific details of what happened with Udoka and said that he can't repeat what he said. The most telling detail that he revealed was that it's "not about what he did, it's about who he did it with..."

"Some things happened that I can’t condone, I can’t back. It’s not my place to tell you what happened. If it ends up coming out it ends up coming out," Barnes said. "It’s not about what he did, it’s about who he did it with that is really going to kind of flip the game upside down when it comes to this instance... This is not something that’s only the NBA. This happens in the workplace all around. But, like I said, it’s not so much the act.

"If everything gets out, it could be extra hot in the kitchen for him," he added.

Last season Ime Udoka went 51-31 at the helm, leading the Celtics to second place in the East en route to a trip to the NBA Finals.

But Udoka has now been suspended for the 2022-23 season and there's a chance he never coaches for the Celtics again given how things have played out.