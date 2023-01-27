Former NBA Player Matt Barnes Is Reportedly Being Sued

SACRAMENTO, CA - MARCH 29: Former NBA basketball player Matt Barnes arrives at the funeral services for police shooting victim Stephon Clark at Bayside Of South Sacramento Church March 29, 2018 in Sacramento, California. Clark, who was unarmed, was shot and killed by Sacramento Police Officers, Sunday, March 18, 2018. (Photo by Jeff Chiu-Pool/Getty Images)

At last weekend's Cowboys-Niners game at Levi's Stadium, former NBA player Matt Barnes spit in a man's face during an altercation. The man, David Patterson Jr., was the ex-husband of Barnes' fiancee.

Patterson is now reportedly suing Barnes for "injury, emotional distress and more," per TMZ Sports.

"He's suing for battery, assault, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. He's asking for unspecified damages," TMZ reports.

Patterson claims that he had no idea Barnes would be at the game on Sunday. He claims that the current ESPN analyst was the aggressor in the altercation, and has harassed and threatened him multiple times in the past.

Barnes claims the exact opposite, saying that Patterson has been harassing him and started the altercation at Levi's Stadium.

Barnes was granted a temporary restraining order against Patterson earlier this week. The two parties are scheduled to meet in court during a hearing on Feb. 16.