Former NBA Player’s Message For Draymond Green Is Going Viral

Draymond Green addressing the media.CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 06: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors speaks to the media after Game Three of the 2018 NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena on June 6, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Warriors defeated the Cavaliers 110-102. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

A former NBA big man had a strong message for Draymond Green after watching Episode 6 of The Last Dance on Sunday night.

Episode 6 focused on the 1993 NBA Finals, when the Chicago Bulls faced the Phoenix Suns. It was Michael Jordan and Co. going up against Charles Barkley, the MVP of the entire league that year.

Barkley’s Suns played well, but ended up losing in six games to the Bulls, who won their third straight NBA championship.

Green and Barkley have been publicly feuding for a while. Barkley took shots at Green for averaging a “triple single” this season. Green made fun of Barkley for never winning an NBA championship. And along the merry-go-round of insults we went.

After watching Barkley play in Episode 6 on Sunday night, one former veteran NBA big man had a message for Green.

“Draymond bet not fix his lips to say anything about chuck again,” former NBA big man Kendrick Perkins tweeted.

Perkins wasn’t the only one who reacted to Sunday night’s episode in that fashion, either.

Barkley averaged 25.6 points, 12.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game in his MVP season in 1993. Green has never had a season close to that.

ESPN’s The Last Dance is airing on Sunday nights through May 17.

