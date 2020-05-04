Former NBA Player’s Message For Draymond Green Is Going Viral

A former NBA big man had a strong message for Draymond Green after watching Episode 6 of The Last Dance on Sunday night.

Episode 6 focused on the 1993 NBA Finals, when the Chicago Bulls faced the Phoenix Suns. It was Michael Jordan and Co. going up against Charles Barkley, the MVP of the entire league that year.

Barkley’s Suns played well, but ended up losing in six games to the Bulls, who won their third straight NBA championship.

Green and Barkley have been publicly feuding for a while. Barkley took shots at Green for averaging a “triple single” this season. Green made fun of Barkley for never winning an NBA championship. And along the merry-go-round of insults we went.

After watching Barkley play in Episode 6 on Sunday night, one former veteran NBA big man had a message for Green.

“Draymond bet not fix his lips to say anything about chuck again,” former NBA big man Kendrick Perkins tweeted.

Perkins wasn’t the only one who reacted to Sunday night’s episode in that fashion, either.

It’s wild Draymond really thinks he better than Barkley! — Emmanuel Acho (@thEMANacho) May 4, 2020

Charles Barkley won a league MVP when Michael Jordan was playing. Draymond Green though thinks he made more of an impact on the game than Sir Charles. 😂 pic.twitter.com/Ql2WI3pElx — Zach Gelb (@ZachGelb) May 4, 2020

Barkley was the best player in the league… Draymond is a great role player – if anyone including Draymond ever puts him ahead of Barkley again, never listen to another piece of basketball discussion from them — Doug Gottlieb (@GottliebShow) May 4, 2020

Barkley averaged 25.6 points, 12.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game in his MVP season in 1993. Green has never had a season close to that.

ESPN’s The Last Dance is airing on Sunday nights through May 17.