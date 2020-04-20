Former NBA Star Reveals He Was Almost Traded For Scottie Pippen

The Chicago Bulls made it clear before the 1997-98 season that they were considering trading All-NBA forward Scottie Pippen. This was covered heavily in Part 2 of The Last Dance on ESPN on Sunday night.

Footage from the documentary showed that then-Bulls GM Jerry Krause and Pippen had a public falling out. Pippen wasn’t happy with his contract (a little more than $2 million/season) and the trade rumors.

Thankfully for Michael Jordan and Co., the Bulls did not pull the trigger on a Pippen trade. They went on to win their sixth NBA Finals in 1998.

Pippen was almost traded for one future NBA star, though. That star shooting guard revealed the Bulls tried to trade for him during the 1997 NBA Draft.

Tracy McGrady revealed that the Bulls tried to trade Pippen for him during the ’97 draft. Jordan stepped in and “axed” the deal.

In 2016, Tracy McGrady said he was nearly traded to the Bulls for Scottie Pippen during the 1997 draft 🤯 MJ stepped in and “axed that whole deal.” (via 'The Jump’) pic.twitter.com/xSNVKV10Cb — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 20, 2020

McGrady went on to become a seven-time NBA All-Star, but he didn’t truly blossom as a player until the early 2000s.

The Bulls would’ve been wrong to trade Pippen for him in 1997. It’s tough to imagine Chicago winning the NBA Finals without Jordan’s running mate.

Part 3 and 4 of The Last Dance will air on Sunday night at 9 p.m. E.T.