Former NBA Star Dies While Serving His Prison Sentence

A former NBA star has died while serving his prison sentence.

Eddie Johnson, a star for the Atlanta Hawks whose NBA career was shortened due to multiple arrests, has passed away in prison. He was 61 years old.

The player known as “Fast Eddie” passed away on Oct. 26. His death was confirmed this week by Rocker-Cusack Mortuary in Leesburg, Florida.

Johnson played in the NBA from 1977-87. He was a two-time All-Star after starring collegiately at Auburn. Johnson is most known for his time with the Atlanta Hawks, where he played from 1977-86. Johnson also played for the Cavaliers and SuperSonics.

The two-time NBA All-Star had several off-the-court issues and was eventually banished from the NBA. In 2008, he was sentenced to life in prison.

The Associated Press had details:

Johnson was 53 when, according to the Florida Department of Corrections website, he received a mandatory life sentence in 2008 after he was found guilty of sexual assault on an 8-year-old girl. Johnson was serving the life sentence at Santa Rosa Correctional Institution in Milton, Florida, when an undisclosed illness led to his death.

