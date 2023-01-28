Former NBA Star Ejected From Son's Game For Heckling Officials

Robert Horry. (Photo by Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images)

Former NBA star Robert Horry was ejected from his son's high school basketball game on Friday night.

The seven-time NBA champion was tossed for yelling "you suck!" at the officials, per TMZ Sports.

Horry's son Christian is a junior guard at Harvard Westlake, one of the top private schools in Los Angeles. The 52-year-old father got upset after Christian was called for his fourth foul during the third quarter.

"Hey ref, you talking about me? You suck! Oh, you're mad at me because I said you suck?" Horry said after getting thrown out of the game. He made his way down the stands to jaw with the referee on the sideline before getting escorted out of the gym.

According to California Interscholastic Federation rules, "Big Shot Bob" could be banned from attending Harvard Westlake's next game.