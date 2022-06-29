Former NBA Star Getting Crushed For Kendall Jenner Remark

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 25: Kendall Jenner attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Baltimore Ravens at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on November 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

Andrew Bogut is in some troubled waters after making an apparent dig at Kendall Jenner.

Bogut made a comment about Jenner last Friday night after it was reported that she and Devin Booker ended their relationship.

"With the 2022 @NBA draft completion yesterday, one big name has yet to find a home," Bogut tweeted. "Which team will snap up @KendallJenner?? Solid talent, versatile. ?? marks around team culture + habit of endless self-promotion. Doctors will need to do medical as body has been banged up."

This was a clear shot at Jenner's dating history as he was implying that she's slept around.

He then issued a fake apology on Tuesday night and decided to keep going after Jenner.

"I would like to formally apologize for this tweet," Bogut tweeted. "My scout take forgot to include the elite level of rebounding. I will do better in the future."

We'll have to see if Bogut ever takes those tweets down and issues an actual apology.