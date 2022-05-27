Former NBA Star Has Blunt Take On Steph Curry's All-Time Rank

DENVER, COLORADO - APRIL 24: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors walks on the court at a break in play against the Denver Nuggets in the first quarter during Game Four of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena on April 24, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Former NBA All-Star Antoine Walker seems to think fans and analysts need to pump the brakes on the Steph Curry hype train.

With the superstar sharpshooter on his way to a possible fourth NBA title, there've been rumblings around the league about where Curry ranks among the greatest basketball players of all-time.

Walker has Curry in a humble "top-30" ranking. The former Celtics big man says Steph is "not even close" to cracking the top-10.

Walker contends that Curry will never be able to enter the pantheon of players like Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Wilt Chamberlain, Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal, Tim Duncan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Bill Russell and Hakeem Olajuwon.

He says Steph "might" be in the top-15 by the time his career is over.

Curry was named the inaugural Magic Johnson Western Conference Finals MVP after leading the Warriors to a five-game series win over the Dallas Mavericks.

If the Celtics finish off their Eastern Conference Finals series over the Miami Heat later tonight, Curry will face off against Walker's former Boston team in the 2022 Finals.

Perhaps he can move up in Walker's rankings with a title victory.