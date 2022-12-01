Former NBA Star Has Brutally Honest Admission On Herschel Walker

GWINNETT, GA - SEPTEMBER 09: U.S. Republican Senate candidate for Georgia, Herschel Walker speaks to media at a campaign event on September 9, 2022 in Gwinnett, Georgia. Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker is running against incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock for November's election.(Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images) Megan Varner/Getty Images

Bill Bradley certainly knows a thing or two about making the jump from sports to politics. The former NBA guard served three terms in the United States Senate.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Bradley shared his thoughts on Herschel Walker running against Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock.

Even though the Senate race in Georgia went to a runoff, Bradley does not believe Walker was prepared to run for office.

“I’ve seen plenty of people make mistakes,” Bradley said, via Sports Illustrated. “I haven’t seen anybody make as many mistakes. It seems to me that [Walker] was not prepared to run for office, and certainly not this office. I don’t know what he’s done over the years to try to understand the world or understand his country or understand politics or the economy.”

Bradley added that it doesn't take long for politicians to get exposed.

“You get exposed easily. If you don’t know what the hell you’re doing, it’s not long [before] everybody knows: Well, he’s over in this category.”

If Walker does win the election, there'll be plenty of people monitoring every move he makes. It just comes with the territory of being in the U.S. Senate.

The runoff election in Georgia is set for December 6.