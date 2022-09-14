Former NBA Star's Wife Reportedly Dead At 50

Late Tuesday night, the sports world learned some devastating news when the wife of a former player passed away.

Jennifer Ilgauskas, wife of former Cleveland Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas, passed away this week, according to an obituary set up for her. She was 50 years old.

"Jennifer's approach to her professional life was visionary and selfless, executed with a servant heart," the obituary read. "She always had ideas for growth and the never ending desire to achieve more. She truly enjoyed working and being a leader who led by example."

Tributes immediately started pouring in for Jennifer and prayers for her family.

"Saddened to learn that Jennifer Ilgauskas, wife of former Cavs star Zydrunas Ilgauskas, has passed. God bless her. My deepest condolences to her family and many friends," Cavaliers reporter Tom Withers said.

Jennifer and Zydrunas were married for nearly two decades after getting married in the early 2000's.

Our thoughts are with the Ilgauskas family.