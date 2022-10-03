Former Nebraska Football Player Dies In Car Accident At 31

LINCOLN, NE - OCTOBER 20: General view of a football before the game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Memorial Stadium on October 20, 2018 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

After an incredible weekend for Nebraska football, tragedy struck the program on Monday as one of their former offensive linemen passed away.

Mark Pelini, who played college football at Nebraska under his uncle, Bo Pelini in the late 2010s, lost his life in a car accident in Indiana. He was 31 years old.

According to ABC 57 in Indiana, Mark Pelini was one of several victims of a fatal crash on the Indiana Toll Road this past Sunday. The passenger of Pelini's car, 31-year-old Jillian Marian, also lost their life as did a 57-year-old passenger in the second vehicle involved.

Pelini played at Nebraska from 2010 to 2014, starting his career as a walk-on under his uncle before finishing his career at the Huskers' starting center.

Nebraska fans and alumni have come out to give their condolences to Mark Pelini's family and loved ones.

"Woke up this morning wishing I didn’t hear what I heard.. Rest Easy to my very first center in college!! Love you big guy!!" former Nebraska quarterback Tommy Armstrong tweeted.

"1 of my favorite memories of Mark Pelini was driving to Vegas after the Holiday Bowl & him puking all down the side of my whip... so we pulled up to my pops crib for a pit stop. He hosed the car down, changed his shirt & hopped back in like nothing happened. Rest Easy Brother," former Nebraska cornerback Josh Mitchell wrote.

Our hearts go out to Pelini's family and loved ones.