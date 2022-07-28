Former Nebraska OC Matt Lubick Reportedly Lands New Job

LAWRENCE, KS - OCTOBER 27: A general view of Memorial Stadium before the game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Kansas Jayhawks on October 27, 2018 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Brian Davidson/Getty Images)

Matt Lubick has landed a position with a Big 12 program.

Per ESPN's Pete Thamel, the former Nebraska offensive coordinator is finalizing a deal to be a senior analyst at Kansas.

Lubick was Nebraska's offensive coordinator for two seasons before he was fired last November. He was also the wide receivers coach during that time.

He has 17 years of Power 5 coaching experience and has also been the offensive coordinator at Oregon (2016) and Washington (2017-18). Lubick has also spent time at Duke and was once a finalist national assistant coach of the year when he was there.

Lubick has been nominated for the Broyles Award back in 2012, which goes to the nation's top assistant coach.

This is a strong hire for Kansas it looks to improve upon the 2-10 record it had last season.