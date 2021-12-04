Former Nebraska QB Adrian Martinez Is Reportedly On A Big Visit Today

As soon as former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal earlier this week, the Kansas State Wildcats immediately emerged as the frontrunners to land the veteran signal caller.

That speculation now has some real wind in its sails.

According to Derek Young, a senior recruiting analyst for Rivals.com, Martinez is currently on Kansas State’s campus for an official visit.

Can confirm that Nebraska QB Adrian Martinez is visiting Kansas State this weekend and currently on the campus in Manhattan. — Derek Young (@DYoungRivals) December 4, 2021

The speculation regarding this possible transfer destination does not come without warrant.

Adrian Martinez is currently dating a player on the Kansas State women’s soccer team and took several visits to Manhattan over the past year to watch her play. Former Nebraska wide receiver Kade Warner also plays for the Wildcats — giving the QB a chance to reunite with one of his former teammates as well.

Kansas State’s quarterback situation also makes Matinez a solid fit. With fifth-year senior Skylar Thompson on the way out, the Wildcats can make way for yet another experienced QB option. If he does make his way to Manhattan, he’ll join a QB room consisting of Will Howard, Jaren Lewis and Jake Rubley.

Through four years as the Cornhuskers’ starting quarterback, Martinez logged 8,495 yards, 45 touchdowns and 30 interceptions.