Former Nebraska Star Shares Major Coaching Search Rumor

LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMBER 10: A general view of Memorial Stadium during a game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Wyoming Cowboys on September 10, 2016 in Lincoln, Nebraska. Nebraska defeated Wyoming 52-14. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

It's been a rocky road for the Nebraska Cornhuskers since making the jump to the Big Ten.

But after the failure of the Scott Frost era, the Huskers could reportedly be on the verge of landing a massive head coaching candidate.

Per former Blackshirt and current podcast host Will Compton, "I’m hearing Matt Rhule is currently in Nebraska and the connection is strong with the Huskers."

Rhule was recently let go of by the Carolina Panthers after a failed attempt at the NFL. But his chops as a program builder at the college level are unquestioned.

After taking over at Temple, Rhule was able to lift the Owls from 2-10 to back-to-back 10-win seasons and bowl appearances before rebuilding Baylor from the rubble left behind by the Bears sexual assault scandal.

Now he potentially has the chance to do the same in Lincoln for one of the most historic programs in the sport.