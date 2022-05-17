Former Nebraska Wide Receiver Announces Transfer Commitment

LINCOLN, NE - OCTOBER 20: General view of a football before the game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Memorial Stadium on October 20, 2018 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Former Nebraska wideout Latrell Neville is headed back home.

On Monday, the 6-foot-4 freshman took to Twitter to announce his commitment to transfer to North Texas.

Tweeting, "Let’s Get Paid!" at Mean Green head coach Seth Litrell.

The Fresno, Texas native entered the transfer portal in late April after just one year with Scott Frost's Nebraska program.

A former three-star recruit out of Missouri City, Neville chose the Cornhuskers over other offers from Alabama, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Texas A&M, among others.

Given that Neville didn't see the field in 2021, he'll be allowed to take a redshirt and be immediately eligible to play all four seasons when he arrives at North Texas.

Latrell Neville was one of the most sought after pass-catchers in the 2021 class. His size, stature and vertical caught the eyes of recruiters across the nation when he was coming out.

Now he'll join 800-yard receiver Roderic Burns down in North Texas, as the Mean Green look to replace some of the production lost from tight end Jason Pirtle.