Former Nebraska Wide Receiver Is Reportedly Transferring Out

September 10 2016: A Nebraska Cornhuskers helmet rests on the field during the 52-17 Nebraska Cornhuskers victory over the Wyoming Cowboys at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. (Photo by Josh Wolfe/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are reportedly losing a wide receiver to the transfer portal, according to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg.

Per Rittenberg, "Nebraska WR Zavier Betts is in the [portal]. Had 32 receptions for 417 yards in two seasons with the Huskers." Noting, "Betts didn't play for Nebraska in 2022, so numbers came from 2020-2021 seasons."

Betts was a four-star recruit out of Bellevue, Nebraska, ranking as the nation's 20th-best wide receiver prospect and the best in his state.

The junior receiver reportedly left campus back in March and has since found himself in some off-field trouble.

Several months ago, Betts was arrested after being stopped for speeding at 1:30 AM. During the run-in with police, a misdemeanor warrant was found stemming from a citation for a controlled substance in Iowa which he never showed up for.

In his last season on the field in Lincoln, Betts showed flashes of tremendous playmaking ability. Now he looks for a fresh start elsewhere.