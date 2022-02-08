Former New York Yankees Outfielder Has Died At 55

A longtime Major League Baseball outfielder has reportedly passed away at the age of 55.

Former New York Yankees outfielder Gerald Williams, a close friend of Derek Jeter, has died following a battle with cancer.

Jeter announced the heartbreaking news on Tuesday afternoon.

“Gerald Williams passed away this morning after a battle with cancer. To my teammate and one of my best friends in the world, rest in peace, my brother. My thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Liliana, and their whole family,” Jeter announced.

Williams, 55, played in the majors from 1992-2005. He began his career with the New York Yankees, playing from 1992-96. Williams went on to play for the Brewers, Braves, Devil Rays, Marlins and Mets. He returned to play for the Yankees in 2001-02.

The former outfielder had a career batting average of .255 with 85 home runs and 365 RBI.

Terrible news. Williams was beloved by his teammates and was one of Derek Jeter’s dearest friends. https://t.co/DuQVOZkoHY — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) February 8, 2022

Our thoughts are with Williams’ friends and family members during this difficult time.