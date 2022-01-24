Former NFL Coach Brian Billick Lands College Football Job

Brian Billick is getting back into the coaching game, but not in the NFL.

Billick, who won a Super Bowl when coaching the Baltimore Ravens back in 2000, is joining Herm Edward’s staff in Tempe.

The former NFL head coach will be an offensive analyst and advisor to the head coach at Arizona State.

“I am pleased to announce to Sun Devil fans that Brian Billick has accepted the position as Offensive Analyst, Advisor To The Head Coach, on my staff at Arizona State University,” Edwards said, via theSunDevils.com. “I have known Brian since the 1980s and he is a person whom I completely trust. He has built one of the finest reputations the NFL has ever known, serving as a head coach, an assistant coach and as a respected television analyst. Brian has one of the brightest offensive minds in football today and that is especially why I hired him. He will serve as a valuable resource to our entire coaching staff, but specifically to our offensive staff.”

Excited to announce the addition of Super Bowl-winning head coach Brian Billick as a new Offensive Analyst and Advisor to the Head Coach. Welcome to Tempe, Coach Billick! ☀️😈 — Sun Devil Football (@ASUFootball) January 24, 2022

Herm Edwards has prioritized hiring former NFL coaches to coach the Sun Devils. It hasn’t fared successfully just yet.

Edwards is 25-18 in his four seasons at Arizona State. The best the Sun Devils have done under his watch is 8-5 (twice).

Perhaps Brian Billick can provide that extra piece of NFL knowledge ASU needs to be successful at the college level.