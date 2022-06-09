Former NFL Coach Gregg Williams Lands New Job

Former NFL head coach Gregg Williams has landed a new gig as a defensive coordinator in the XFL.

The rebooted league named Williams as a DC for one of it's eight teams during a recent announcement. The announcement also included the rest of the league's defensive coordinators, offensive coordinators and directors of player personnel.

Williams will serve as defensive coordinator on the team led by head coach Reggie Barlow.

Williams, 63, last coached in the NFL as a defensive coordinator for the New York Jets in 2019-20. Before that, he notched DC stints with Cleveland, St. Louis, New Orleans, Washington and Tennessee. He's well known for his role in the Saints' bounty scandal, which landed him a one-year suspension for the 2012 season.

Williams went 17-31 as head coach of the Buffalo Bills from 2001-03. He also served as interim head coach for the Browns in 2018.